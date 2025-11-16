Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Changing landscape: India's subpar, ageing malls set for overhaul

Changing landscape: India's subpar, ageing malls set for overhaul

Developers converting older malls to mixed-use integrated districts, buoyed by investor interest

Industry stakeholders say this shift is both structural and imminent as the pandemic has reshaped expectations of physical retail. It is pushing developers to rethink the design and purpose of malls.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Older and lower-tier malls — categorised as B and C grade — across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are now being considered for redevelopment as consumer behaviour beyond metros evolves and prime land in these top cities becomes even more scarce.
 
These malls are expected to be converted into integrated districts with homes, offices, leisure, hospitality and experiential retail. This model, known as mixed-use development, is becoming popular with developers.
 
“Post-Covid, malls are being built with a very high experience quotient, which was lacking before,” said Muhammad Ali, chief executive officer (CEO), retail, Prestige Group.
 
With online shopping gaining
