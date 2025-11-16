Changing landscape: India's subpar, ageing malls set for overhaul

Older and lower-tier malls — categorised as B and C grade — across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are now being considered for redevelopment as consumer behaviour beyond metros evolves and prime land in these top cities becomes even more scarce.

These malls are expected to be converted into integrated districts with homes, offices, leisure, hospitality and experiential retail. This model, known as mixed-use development, is becoming popular with developers.

“Post-Covid, malls are being built with a very high experience quotient, which was lacking before,” said Muhammad Ali, chief executive officer (CEO), retail, Prestige Group.

With online shopping gaining