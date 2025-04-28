China import delays likely to put Apple's India plans in jeopardy

Mobile device companies — which also include vendors of Apple Inc who assemble iPhones, among others — are facing a major concern from China.

The growing delay in permission to import crucial machinery from China to make iPhones and for the upcoming new model could adversely impact not only the launch of the iPhone 17 but also their possible plan to double production of phones from the country, to meet the entire US demand for iPhones and overcome the high import duties imposed on China by the US.

Similar delays in providing clearance for imports are also reflected in other