Cluster redevelopment in Mumbai races against time amid red tape

Cluster redevelopment in the land-starved island city of Mumbai appears to be taking off despite challenges related to tenant consent, financing, bureaucratic delays, and skyrocketing land prices.

While the Maharashtra government has been promoting the scheme since 2018, it recently called for an audit of 13,000 cessed buildings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to ensure timely redevelopment, offering a huge opportunity to developers.

Realty majors like Mahindra Lifespaces, Tata Projects, Adani group, and Prestige group have commenced projects as they seek to capture a share of Mumbai’s cluster redevelopment market, which, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is