Commercial real estate grows, residential faces slowdown in Jan-Jun 2025

India’s commercial real estate, which includes office, industrial, and warehousing segments, recorded an increase in absorption in the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2025, even as the residential segment saw a slowdown in sales.

According to real estate analytics firm Anarock, net office absorption across the top seven Indian cities rose 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 26.8 million square feet (msf) in January–June 2025, up from around 19.08 msf in the same period in 2024.

A report by Knight Frank added that global capability centres (GCCs) led the office market, accounting for 39 per cent of total