Home / Companies / News / Tata Power outlines green push, aims to become clean energy major

Tata Power outlines green push, aims to become clean energy major

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveils roadmap to accelerate green transition with 65% clean capacity, hybrid solutions, and consumer-facing solar and EV initiatives

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday outlined the company's strategy to accelerate its transition into a clean, consumer-centric energy major, highlighting record financial performance in FY25.
 
Speaking at the company’s 106th Annual General Meeting, Chandrasekaran said Tata Power is “ideally positioned” to lead India’s energy transition, with a generation portfolio that has crossed 25 GW—65 per cent of which comes from clean and green sources.
 
The company is now focusing on hybrid renewable solutions and round-the-clock green energy by integrating solar, wind, hydro, and storage. Tata Power’s 4.3 GW solar manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, is now fully operational. It has also partnered with Bhutan’s Druk Green Power to develop 5 GW of cross-border renewable and hydropower projects. 
 
 
Chandrasekaran said the company has evolved into a consumer-facing brand with rooftop solar and EV charging solutions. Tata Power is India’s leading rooftop solar provider and has one of the country’s largest EV charging networks. Its "Ghar Ghar Solar" campaign aligns with the government’s Surya Ghar Yojana, he said.

Tata Power won transmission projects worth ₹4,800 crore, taking its network to over 7,000 circuit kilometres. Its DISCOMs now serve 12.8 million customers across seven regions including Delhi, Mumbai, and Odisha, he said.
 
Looking ahead, Chandrasekaran said the company is well-placed to participate in India’s clean energy future, including the potential opening of the nuclear power sector to private firms.
 
Chandrasekaran also paid tribute to the victims of the AI-171 air tragedy and the late Ratan Tata, calling him “a mentor and visionary whose values will always guide the group.”

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

