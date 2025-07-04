Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA pulled up Air India Express over Airbus engine rule violations: Report

DGCA pulled up Air India Express over Airbus engine rule violations: Report

DGCA pulled up Air India Express over Airbus engine, fake compliance record

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India under the Tata Group, operates a fleet of over 115 aircraft. | Image: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), issued a warning to Air India Express in March after it failed to replace critical engine parts on an Airbus A320 aircraft within the deadline set by European regulators. The airline was also accused of altering records to falsely indicate compliance, according to a confidential government memo seen by Reuters.
 
The memo stated that DGCA surveillance found the required modification on the Airbus A320 engine “was not complied [with]” in time. “In order to show that the work has been carried out within the prescribed limits, the AMOS records have apparently been altered/forged,” it added, referring to the Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Operating System software used by airlines.
   
Air India Express, a low-cost subsidiary of Air India under the Tata Group, has faced previous warnings from the DGCA. Earlier this year, the regulator flagged violations including operating three Airbus aircraft with overdue safety checks on emergency escape slides, and “serious violations” of pilot duty timings in June.

Safety concerns raised by European aviation body

In 2023, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a directive concerning CFM International LEAP-1A engines. The order called for the replacement of certain components, including engine seals and rotating parts, due to “a potential unsafe condition” caused by manufacturing flaws.
 
The directive warned: “This condition, if not corrected, could lead to failure of affected parts, possibly resulting in high energy debris release, with consequent damage to, and reduced control of, the aeroplane.”

The mandatory modification was required for Air India Express’ aircraft registered as VT-ATD. This aircraft typically operates on domestic routes and international destinations such as Dubai and Muscat, according to flight tracking data from AirNav Radar.
 
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the problem was first flagged during a DGCA audit in October 2024. However, the aircraft continued to operate for a few flights after the deadline for replacing the engine parts had passed.
 
The government memo noted: “The lapse indicates that the accountable manager has failed to ensure quality control.”

Airline admits error, suspends two officials

Air India Express confirmed to Reuters that its technical team missed the scheduled date for the parts replacement due to a transition in its software system. The airline said the issue was resolved shortly after being identified.
 
It did not specify when the parts were finally replaced or directly respond to the DGCA’s finding that records had been forged. However, it said that following the memo in March, the airline took “necessary administrative actions”, including removing the quality manager from their role and suspending the deputy continuing airworthiness manager.
 
The DGCA and the European safety agency declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Airbus and CFM International — the engine manufacturer, a joint venture between GE and Safran — also did not respond.

Broader scrutiny of Air India group

The issue with the Airbus aircraft was flagged well before the 12 June crash of an Air India-operated Boeing Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, in which 241 of the 242 people on board lost their lives. The incident — the world’s deadliest air crash in more than a decade — is under investigation.
 
The Indian government informed Parliament in February that, in 2023, authorities issued 23 warnings or fines to airlines for safety breaches — three involving Air India Express and eight involving Air India.
 
The Tata Group acquired Air India from the Indian government in 2022 with plans to transform it into a “world-class airline”

Topics : air india express Airbus European Union Directorate General of Civil Aviation aviation safety Tata group

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

