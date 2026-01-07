Companies getting back to older work ways as remote working takes back seat

The latest is Wipro, which has mandated that employees spend at least six hours in the office on days they are in. Wipro employees already go to the office three days every week, and the new rules also state that half a day of leave would be deducted if those mandatory hours are not clocked.

In 2024, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) gave up on its work-from-home (WFH) rules and made it compulsory for employees to be in the office every day, linking quarterly variable pay to attendance.

On the other hand, Infosys asked its employees above job level 5 last year to mandatorily comply with the order of working 10 days from the office per month.

At HCLTech , though employees are back in the office, there is no strict mandate. At HCLTech, employees in the E4 category need to come to the office once a week, and those in E5 and above need to be in the office for three days. However, there are no rules on the time they spend in the office.

Experts say a slow growth environment and shorter project life cycles in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) have made these firms double down on office presence and being closer to their clients.

“Most services companies are asking their people to be in the office and they are tracking it in terms of the number of hours they spend there,” said Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital. “Governance has become a key aspect. There is nothing wrong in calling them back because, in many cases, people were swiping in and out at very short intervals.”

The gradual way in which these rules have been implemented is not surprising. During the pandemic and after it, these companies had championed the case of remote working and stressed how collaboration could be achieved seamlessly despite people working from home.

That idea started taking a back seat after a few years when things returned to normal and companies realised that collaboration and efficiency were not at the desired level. This gained urgency as the world entered a period of prolonged macroeconomic uncertainty, starting with the war in Ukraine, high inflation, supply chain crises, and tariff woes last year.

While US banks implemented a full return to office some time ago, technology companies have been more cautious. But they have been walking the same path. Microsoft, for example, is implementing a new policy that requires employees to be back in the office at least three days a week, starting next month.

Cognizant has also started training select executives on ProHance, a workforce management tool that tracks how long employees stay active on their systems and monitors the applications and websites used during work hours.