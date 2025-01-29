Bubbling with potential: John Murphy's plan to scale Coca-Cola in India

With competition continuing to heat up in the beverage space, both from regional and other major conglomerates, The Coca-Cola Company in India notes that it challenges the company. However, John Murphy, president and chief financial officer at the Atlanta-based beverage giant, said in a round-table in Mumbai that its portfolio in India is strong, as it has its own set of local brands.

“In the case of India, competitors like Campa Cola are just one of many. Several local and regional players are doing a good job too. We have our friends from Varun Beverages who are doing a good