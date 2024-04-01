Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Complexities and charm: What it takes to sell legacy properties in India

Navigating regulatory hurdles and historic preservation add layers to high-end real estate deals

Real Estate
Premium

Representative image

Aneeka ChatterjeeSanket Koul Bengaluru/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 8:28 PM IST
In February, a sprawling bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi came up for sale. It made news since properties in this highly coveted area of India’s capital do not often come on the block, and when they do, it takes time to find a buyer for them. Exclusive as it is, this property on Firozeshah Road is no different in this respect.

Over a month since Sotheby’s International Realty India put this bungalow of seven bedrooms, seven-plus-one bathrooms, a swimming pool and all on sale, the property remains “available” for discerning buyers. This is not unusual. Legacy properties that cost the sky and

Also Read

Sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on the block for Rs 325 crore

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

FIH Women's Pro League: Indian hockey team matches, timing, live streaming

Coal sector grows 11.6% in February, highest growth in core sectors

Hiring in healthtech sector to grow 15-20% despite funding slowdown: Report

'Govt pushing ACC battery storage scheme, budget hiked 6x in few years'

Defence exports scaled to 'unprecedented heights', says Rajnath Singh

Coal, lignite production hits all-time high of 1 bn tonnes in FY24: Joshi

Topics : legacy issues archeological legacy Real Estate Lutyens

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon