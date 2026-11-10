Compliance relief drives 80% surge in company strike-offs, shows data

This is because a government scheme offering steep concessions on pending compliance fees and closure charges encouraged thousands of inactive businesses to exit formally. The seven-month figure is already higher than the total number of companies struck off in each of the previous three full financial years: 16,464 in FY24, 15,837 in FY25 and about 16,850 in FY26.

The surge coincides with the MCA’s Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme (CCFS), which ran from April 15 to September 15.

The scheme allowed companies to clear pending filings by paying only 10 per cent of accumulated additional fees. It also reduced the fee for applying for closure to 25 per cent of the normal charge, lowering the cost of exiting the corporate register. By July 13, about 92,859 companies had availed of the scheme, and 11,829 had applied to be struck off, the ministry told the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Queries sent to the MCA remained unanswered until going to press. Rishi Agrawal, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of TeamLease RegTech, said the concessions encouraged companies that had remained inactive for years to seek closure.

Applications filed during the initial months of the scheme were reflected in the August and September figures because companies are counted as struck off only after the Registrar publishes a notice and allows 30 days for objections, he said. Strike-off numbers remained near 1,700 a month in April and May and bumped up to 3,797 in August and 4,933 in September.

Even after the scheme closed, 4,351 companies were struck off in October, according to data released by the ministry.

Companies seeking voluntary closure must first clear pending financial statements and annual returns up to the end of the financial year in which they ceased operations.

“Late fees are ₹100 a day per form, with no upper cap; so a few years of neglect added up to a scary number. Many founders just let the company sit there,” Agrawal said.

Jigar Shah, a practising company secretary, said the number of companies approaching him for closure had increased manifold this year. Most were small private companies and startups.

The cost of maintaining a firm extended beyond filing fees, with several businesses having accumulated years of pending annual filings, auditor appointments and other statutory defaults, Shah added.

More than 660,000 companies, or over a third of those required to do so, did not file their financial statements for 2024-25. This was up from 22.9 per cent in 2020-21, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha.

The government established the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) in March 2023 to centralise the processing of closure or strike-off applications.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in August 2025 that it had cut processing time from over two years to under two months.

However, despite the faster processing, annual strike-offs remained between 15,800 and 16,900 a year in FY24-FY26, before the latest surge.

Agrawal said the accumulation of penalties on dormant companies remained a barrier even after C-PACE streamlined the exit process.

“For a company that has gone quiet, doing nothing often looks easier than tidying up. That's a design issue we can fix, not a failure of the system,” he said.

Agrawal called for simplified filings for dormant years and a cap on penalties once a company declares itself inactive.