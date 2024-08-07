Consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satcom soon: Trai Chairman

Trai will soon come out with a consultation paper on the matter. | Representative Picture

Telecom regulator will begin, in a month, the consultation process for deciding the terms, conditions and other modalities for administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite-based telecom services. India's satellite communications sector is "flourishing" and has the potential to propel the country to new heights, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said at 'India SatCom 2024' organised by Broadband India Forum (BIF). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Regarding the spectrum requirement of space-based communications, the Telecom Act has provision for assignment of spectrum through administrative process for certain satellite-based communications services. Government has sent a reference seeking recommendations of Trai on terms and conditions for spectrum assignment to certain satellite-based telecom services," Lahoti said.

Trai will soon come out with a consultation paper on the matter.

"We have received a reference from the government...it should take about a month's time to issue the consultation paper... you can expect it around the first week of September," he later said on the sidelines of the event.

The consultation paper will deal with pricing and other issues, he added.