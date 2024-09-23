Business Standard
Consumer Affairs Ministry examining quick commerce competition issues

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said in August that the government is not opposed to e-commerce but is focused on ensuring fair competition between online and offline businesses

The government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is in the process of examining the issue of quick commerce players impacting the businesses of local kirana stores, a senior government official said on Monday.

“We are still in the process of examining the issue. We have to find a balance between consumer satisfaction and different stakeholders to find the best possible solution for the issue,” the official told Business Standard.

Business Standard had earlier reported that the ministry has raised the issue with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during discussions around the proposed digital competition bill.

