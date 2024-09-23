Consumer Affairs Ministry examining quick commerce competition issues

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is in the process of examining the issue of quick commerce players impacting the businesses of local kirana stores, a senior government official said on Monday.

“We are still in the process of examining the issue. We have to find a balance between consumer satisfaction and different stakeholders to find the best possible solution for the issue,” the official told Business Standard.

Business Standard had earlier reported that the ministry has raised the issue with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during discussions around the proposed digital competition bill.

The ministry has given