Consumer caution likely to persist, GST 2.0 to provide impetus to growth

While volume and value growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector continued to remain sluggish in the year ending July 2025, a report by Numerator by Worldpanel on Thursday said the market is at the cusp of a turnaround.

Speaking about the recent GST rate cuts, the report said, “There are indications that cooling prices might bring back growth into the market, and the GST 2.0 implementation, therefore, is likely to provide some impetus to overall spending. While we are positive there will be a turnaround in the market as we finish the year.”

According to the latest FMCG