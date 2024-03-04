Shift in copper market dynamics: Changing fortune of two companies

Riddled with increasing imports, India’s copper industry is gearing up for a change in market dynamics — while a new entrant is planning to add capacities, an older player is facing legal hurdles.

Amid this, raw material imports, commercial viability, and capacity ramp-ups will be the deciding factors on how the industry fares, going forward, said analysts.



Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Vedanta Group to reopen its copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.



The decision comes at a time, when India’s imports of copper are rising (see table) and a new entrant — Adani