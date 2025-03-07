Friday, March 07, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CPSEs exhaust over 94% of capital expenditure target till February

CPSEs exhaust over 94% of capital expenditure target till February

CPSEs exceeded their full year targets at 100.4 per cent and 108 per cent in FY23 and FY24 respectively

Harsh Kumar Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

The capital expenditure (capex) of 58 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) under 17 ministries is set to surpass the full year target for the third consecutive year in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
The CPSEs also include four entities such as Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Indian Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Their capex touched 93.95 per cent of the total revised estimates of ₹7.87 trillion for FY25, according to a senior government official.
 
CPSEs exceeded their full year targets at 100.4 per cent and 108 per cent in FY23 and FY24, respectively.
 
The
