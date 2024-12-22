Crisil analysis: Sprint towards power sector's 500 Gw of green energy goal

India’s power sector is prioritising climate-transition goals, where a supportive ecosystem of energy storage, transmission connectivity and supply chain is now being created holistically.

As of October 2024, India’s non-fossil base, including solar, wind, large-hydro and other renewables, surpassed 200 gigawatt (Gw), where 14 Gw, on average, has been added each year since financial year (FY) 2021.

The task now is to step this up, and add non-fossils worth 60 Gw annually to reach the government’s target of 500 Gw by FY30.

Tendering has accelerated, with over 174 Gw of solar and wind tenders having been offered between FY21 and