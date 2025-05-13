CRISIL SME Tracker: Global uncertainties to hit chemical manufacturers

The Indian chemicals industry is expected to see revenue growth of 6-8 per cent in FY26 on account of continued growth from domestic end-user industries. However on-going geo-political uncertainties poses a challenge to the growth. To be specific growth for FY25 was about 8 per cent, which was on a low base and stable domestic demand.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for 25-30 per cent of the industry revenue, are expected to see growth moderate to 4-6 per cent in FY26 compared with 5-7 per cent last financial year.

In view of ongoing tariffs related concerns, key