Ctrl+Alt+Reboot: Artificial intelligence rewriting jobs, not ending them

For those worried about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence (AI), here’s something to cheer about. A survey by the country’s largest job site, Naukri.com, released on Thursday, shows that only one in three job seekers (33 per cent) across age groups fear job losses due to AI, so the majority do not.

Among fresher job seekers, one in three believes AI will create more jobs. In contrast, experienced professionals expect a balance — jobs created will likely match those lost.

The survey is based on responses from over 60,000 job seekers across eight cities and more than 20 industries.