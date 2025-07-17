Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ctrl+Alt+Reboot: Artificial intelligence rewriting jobs, not ending them

A Naukri.com survey finds most Indian job seekers are more curious than anxious about AI

As many as 40 per cent of senior job seekers in the ₹15-lakh-plus salary band say they’ve felt a loss of creativity due to AI

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

For those worried about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence (AI), here’s something to cheer about. A survey by the country’s largest job site, Naukri.com, released on Thursday, shows that only one in three job seekers (33 per cent) across age groups fear job losses due to AI, so the majority do not. 
Among fresher job seekers, one in three believes AI will create more jobs. In contrast, experienced professionals expect a balance — jobs created will likely match those lost. 
The survey is based on responses from over 60,000 job seekers across eight cities and more than 20 industries.
