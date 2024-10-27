Cuban cigars to AirTags: Luxe hotels curate Diwali hampers beyond the box

With Diwali approaching, luxury hotels are pulling out all the stops with gifting hampers curated for the festival season. From indulgent oils to gourmet offerings, these hotels have created the most luxurious hampers for the festival of lights.

Taj Hotels features several hampers filled with handcrafted goodies and delicacies as part of its gifting campaign, Tarang. These hampers start at Rs 3,100 and include organic honey, Indian sweets, and an idol of Lord Ganesha.

At the higher end of the range, hampers priced from Rs 25,100 come with a silver idol of Ganesha and assortments like hazelnut or cocoa truffles,