Daily domestic passenger traffic declines 4.7% due to Go First's exit

The average daily international flights fell by 1.74 per cent in the week

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Air traffic, airports, airlines, flights
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
The daily domestic passenger traffic in India fell by 4.69 per cent to 421,486 passengers in the week (May 3-May 9) after Go First temporarily ceased operations. In the preceding week (April 26-May 2), the average daily domestic traffic in India stood at 442,248, according to the data by Ministry of Civil Aviation, that has been reviewed by Business Standard. 
Go First suspended all flights from May 3 after filing an insolvency application with the National Company Law Tribunal. According to the ministry's data, the average daily domestic flights in India fell 5.5 per cent to 2,802 flights in the week after Go First temporarily stopped operations. 
According to the ministry's data, the average daily international passenger traffic fell by 3.71 per cent to 176,987 passengers (departures and arrivals) in the same week after Go First collapsed. The average daily international flights fell by 1.74 per cent in the week.
Topics : Indian airlines Domestic air passenger traffic Go Air

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Daily domestic passenger traffic declines 4.7% due to Go First's exit

