Delhi restaurants refuse to budge on service charge despite HC order

Most restaurants in the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) have continued to impose a service charge even after a recent Delhi High Court verdict struck down the practice. At Delhi’s upscale Khan Market, almost all restaurants, barring a couple, are imposing a 5-10 per cent additional charge, calling it “service charge”, “staff welfare contribution charge”, or “staff contribution charge”.

Managers at some of these restaurants said that the charge is voluntary and is removed if the customer demands it. But it is being added to the bill, making it the customer’s responsibility to check for the charge and take necessary action.