Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi restaurants refuse to budge on service charge despite HC order

Delhi restaurants refuse to budge on service charge despite HC order

Experts say errant establishments could face contempt of court proceedings

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy
Premium

Justice Pratibha M Singh had over a month ago ruled that “while the mandatory collection of service charge is contrary to law and violates the guidelines”, a voluntary tip by customers for the service enjoyed “would not obviously be barred”

Akshara SrivastavaBhavini Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most restaurants in the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) have continued to impose a service charge even after a recent Delhi High Court verdict struck down the practice. At Delhi’s upscale Khan Market, almost all restaurants, barring a couple, are imposing a 5-10 per cent additional charge, calling it “service charge”, “staff welfare contribution charge”, or “staff contribution charge”.
 
Managers at some of these restaurants said that the charge is voluntary and is removed if the customer demands it. But it is being added to the bill, making it the customer’s responsibility to check for the charge and take necessary action.
Topics : restaurants Delhi High Court Consumer protection act Service charge

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon