Demand revival likely to keep rally going for ball bearing majors

SKF India is focussed on demand from EVs and from the railways and the metals industry. The company saw strong margin expansion as well as volume expansion in Q4FY24. Representative Picture

The ball bearing industry is a key part of the supply chain for multiple industries because ball bearings are used to reduce friction in many moving parts. As such, demand revival for ball bearings is a signal that downstream industries are witnessing increased demand. Most of the listed stocks in the industry have seen 10-15 per cent rise in the last week.

The domestic market has seen demand improving from the industrial segment, automobiles and railways. While exports remain muted for the European Union and the UK, there is better demand in other regions. There are new opportunities opening up due