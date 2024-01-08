DGCA amends norms on flight duty time limitation to reduce crew fatigue

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has amended flight duty time limitations (FDTL) rules, which include additional rest for pilots, revision of night duty regulations, and directions for airlines to submit pilot fatigue reports. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated airline operators to comply with the notification by June 1 this year.

The revision in FDTL regulations is expected to influence flight schedules and may result in certain implications when it comes to operating costs, aviation sources said.

'There will be an impact in terms of schedules and costs. However, it is too early to comment as the recent notification has to be thoroughly assessed,' a source added.

None of the six major airlines, namely IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air, Air India Express, and SpiceJet, responded to queries sent by Business Standard till press time.

The latest mandate has increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours from the previous 36 hours in order to ensure sufficient time for recovery for flight crew.

Previously, a ‘night’ was defined as a time between midnight to 5 am. With the amendment, a night will cover the time between midnight to 6 am, ensuring sufficient rest to flight crew with the addition of one extra hour during early morning.

It will align the night duty period that includes the Window of Circadian Low (WOCL) from 2 am to 6 am. This is the time during which the circadian body clock cycle is at its lowest in terms of alertness.

The new norms mandate airlines to submit quarterly fatigue reports to the regulator. It would also detail analysis as well as the action taken on such reports. The aviation regulation has directed airlines to have a ‘non-punitive and confidentiality’ policy towards its flight crew when it comes to these reports.

'After in-depth analysis of pilot rosters, fatigue-related reports and direct feedback from pilots, we have introduced revised “FDTL Regulations” that include increased rest periods, redefining night duty, and regular fatigue reports to be shared by airlines. In addition, we will soon transition towards a new regime of fatigue management i.e. Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS), which will be a data-driven approach to enhance monitoring of flight crew fatigue,' Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, said.

Meanwhile, the number of landings during night operations has been restricted to two landings as opposed to a maximum of six permissible landings.

The maximum flight time and maximum flight duty period for flight operations during the night has been restricted to 8 hours flight time and 10 hours flight duty period respectively, DGCA said in a statement.

'Flight time' means time taken to operate a single flight while 'flight duty period' is time taken to operate a consecutive series of flights by a pilot.

'DGCA collected and analysed extensive numbers of pilot rosters along with pilot fatigue reports submitted by airline operators,' the regulator added.

The aviation regulator said the revised FDTL regulations have been formulated after data analysis and feedback from stakeholders such as airline operators, pilot associations and individuals.

The death of pilots due to cardiac arrest had brought back the focus on Indian carriers' internal procedures to handle fatigue and stress among pilots last year, and on the FDTL norms, which were put in place by the DGCA in 2019.