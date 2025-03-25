Dharavi redevelopment project nears end, 63,000 tenements surveyed

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has entered the last phase of the survey, with 63,000 household tenements assessed and more counting.

“We are talking of huge numbers here, and we have entered the last phase of the survey. The numbers clearly show that Dharavikars are in favour of redevelopment and are actively participating,” said SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer, DRP.

According to the latest survey figures, lane recce has been completed for more than 95,000 tenements, more than 89,000 tenements have been numbered, and door-to-door surveys have been completed for more than 63,000 tenements.

The survey is being conducted to