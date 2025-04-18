Friday, April 18, 2025 | 12:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Diamond polishers in Surat face a rougher grind as US tariffs cut deep

Diamond polishers in Surat face a rougher grind as US tariffs cut deep

The tariff trap Part-I: The first of a three-part series captures how Surat's diamond industry is coping with tariff uncertainties

More than nine out of 10 diamonds worldwide are polished in Surat, making it a global hub for diamond finishing | photo: AJINKYA KAWALE

Ajinkya Kawale Surat
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

A tight alley in the heart of Surat leads to the basement of a worn-down building, where more than 20 motorcycles are crammed wheel-to-wheel, leaving barely any room to walk.
 
The building may look abandoned to a stranger, but a few steps inside the commercial complex reveal a floor that manufactures one of India’s most valuable exports: diamonds.
 
This nondescript diamond polishing unit is packed with 26 artisans seated shoulder-to-shoulder, armed with precision tools and magnifying loupes, facing whirling abrasive plates. These skilled men refer to pages filled with dense grids of numbers to cut raw diamonds into meticulous shapes
