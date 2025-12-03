Digital NBFCs record nearly half of all outstanding personal loans

At the end of September 2025, 59.9 million digital personal loans were outstanding with a value of Rs 1.28 trillion, representing nearly half of all outstanding personal loans in volume.

Digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) account for 49 per cent of outstanding personal loan volumes, but only 8 per cent of the value as of September.

Outstanding digital personal loans saw a 25 per cent rise in volume from 48 million and a 41.7 per cent increase in value from Rs 90,977 crore since March 2024.

