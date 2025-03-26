Digital streaming: Indians used one exabyte of data in watching cricket

Indians, according to estimates by telecommunications companies (telcos), consumed a staggering 1 exabyte/EB (1 billion gigabyte) of data, streaming the much-awaited final between India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy on their devices — making it one of the highest globally for a standalone event lasting just five to six hours.

In the global sports sweepstakes, the biggest data guzzler has been the FIFA World Cup 2022, when the total data consumed to stream the matches across the world was estimated at 15 EB — but over 64 matches. Industry estimates suggest the average per match was around 0.2-0.3