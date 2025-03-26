Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Digital streaming: Indians used one exabyte of data in watching cricket

Digital streaming: Indians used one exabyte of data in watching cricket

The total data consumption across the world for the 2024 Olympics is estimated at an average of 0.9 EB per day

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final, played on March 9, was one of the highest streamed standalone events | photo: reuters
India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final, played on March 9, was one of the highest streamed standalone events | photo: reuters

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Indians, according to estimates by telecommunications companies (telcos), consumed a staggering 1 exabyte/EB (1 billion gigabyte) of data, streaming the much-awaited final between India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy on their devices — making it one of the highest globally for a standalone event lasting just five to six hours.
 
In the global sports sweepstakes, the biggest data guzzler has been the FIFA World Cup 2022, when the total data consumed to stream the matches across the world was estimated at 15 EB — but over 64 matches. Industry estimates suggest the average per match was around 0.2-0.3
