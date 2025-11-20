80% of Indians with disabilities lack health insurance, warns NCPEDP

A new white paper from the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) found that nearly 80 per cent of persons with disabilities have no health insurance coverage and more than half of applicants face rejection — often without any stated reason.

The report, titled Inclusive Health Coverage for All: Disability, Discrimination and Health Insurance in India, was released on Thursday at a national roundtable attended by policymakers, industry leaders and civil society groups.

Drawing on a nationwide survey conducted between 2023 and 2025 across 34 states and UTs, covering more than 5,000 individuals with disabilities, alongside