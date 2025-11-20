Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 80% of Indians with disabilities lack health insurance, warns NCPEDP

80% of Indians with disabilities lack health insurance, warns NCPEDP

A new NCPEDP white paper reveals that most persons with disabilities in India remain uninsured, face high rejection rates and encounter discriminatory practices across public and private schemes

health insurance plans
premium

The report, titled Inclusive Health Coverage for All: Disability, Discrimination and Health Insurance in India, was released on Thursday at a national roundtable attended by policymakers, industry leaders and civil society groups.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new white paper from the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) found that nearly 80 per cent of persons with disabilities have no health insurance coverage and more than half of applicants face rejection — often without any stated reason.
 
The report, titled Inclusive Health Coverage for All: Disability, Discrimination and Health Insurance in India, was released on Thursday at a national roundtable attended by policymakers, industry leaders and civil society groups.
 
Drawing on a nationwide survey conducted between 2023 and 2025 across 34 states and UTs, covering more than 5,000 individuals with disabilities, alongside
Topics : Insurance industry Health Insurance Health sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon