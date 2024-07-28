DLF's growth potential anchors market confidence, brick by brick

The pre-sales or booking momentum of DLF, the country’s largest listed real estate company by market capitalisation, remained strong in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25). At Rs 6,404 crore, the bookings were four times (318 per cent) higher on a sequential basis and three times (214 per cent) more than the year-ago quarter.

Sales were led by a strong response to the luxury project Privana West in Gurugram (second phase), which accounted for Rs 5,600 crore of the overall bookings in the quarter. This, coupled with sales of Rs 251 crore in The Camellias (Gurugram),