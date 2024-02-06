Domestic air traffic down 5%, international traffic up 1% in January

The average daily domestic air traffic fell by 4.98 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 423,438 in January, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s data reviewed by Business Standard.
On the other hand, the average daily international air traffic increased by 1.28 per cent M-o-M to 212,479 in January as foreign tourists continue to come amid the peak travel season that is expected to go on till March.
The average daily load factors recorded by IndiGo, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air saw a marginal M-o-M fall in January.