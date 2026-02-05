Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DoT sets up 2-member committee for Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment

DoT sets up 2-member committee for Vodafone Idea AGR dues reassessment

AGR reassessment comes as part of DoT's January relief package, with dues frozen at ₹87,695 crore and payments deferred till FY36

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea’s new strategy focuses on network expansion, profitability, and customer retention

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set up a two-member committee to reassess the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Vodafone Idea, according to a source aware of the development. The formation of the committee, which may have a member from the Comptroller and Auditor General, sources added, was part of the terms and conditions that the DoT had issued in early January, while freezing VI’s dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 2025, along with a 10-year payment schedule.
 
The committee has been given time till March-end to complete its reassessment of the dues, which would be final and binding on the telco. These would be payable annually over six years beginning FY36.
   
The quick response from the government, sector watchers said, would be viewed positively by investors as well as bankers at a time when the carrier has outlined a ₹45,000 crore capex plan for the next three years as part of its VI 2.0 revival strategy.
 
To fund this capex, the carrier intends to raise ₹35,000 crore over the next couple of months. Of this, ₹25,000 crore is expected to come from bank debt, while ₹10,000 crore will be raised through non-funded bank debt.
 
Vi’s new strategy focuses on network expansion, profitability, and customer retention. The company is targeting double-digit revenue growth, a threefold increase in cash Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), and sustained subscriber additions over the next three years.
 

Topics : Department of Telecommunications telecom services Vodafone Idea

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

