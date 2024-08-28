Draft Digital Competition Bill: Kirana vs quick commerce likely on table

The government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs recently raised the issue with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during discussions around the proposed legislation.

“We need to assess if and how the Bill can address these concerns and explore further steps to include provisions to keep a check,” a senior official stated.

Email queries sent to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs did