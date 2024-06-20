Driving towards green horizons, OMCs unite for hydrogen road map

In a bid to accelerate their energy transition plans and ensure the adoption of green hydrogen in a comprehensive manner, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to soon submit a joint road map for the sector, officials said.



The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has asked for the detailed plan being submitted before the upcoming national budget, the officials said.



Public-sector undertakings (PSUs) under the ministry target to produce more than 1 million tonnes (mt) of green hydrogen by 2030. However, despite forging private sector partnerships, and issuing tenders, work on no green hydrogen