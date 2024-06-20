Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Driving towards green horizons, OMCs unite for hydrogen road map

Fuelling the future: Oil ministry PSUs aim for 1 mt of green hydrogen by 2030

Driving towards green horizons, OMCs unite for hydrogen road map
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to accelerate their energy transition plans and ensure the adoption of green hydrogen in a comprehensive manner, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to soon submit a joint road map for the sector, officials said.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has asked for the detailed plan being submitted before the upcoming national budget, the officials said. 

Public-sector undertakings (PSUs) under the ministry target to produce more than 1 million tonnes (mt) of green hydrogen by 2030. However, despite forging private sector partnerships, and issuing tenders, work on no green hydrogen
Topics : Oil Ministry hydrogen fuel Green energy oil industry in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon