Dry spell, sporadic rainfall take a toll on tea production in March

Changing weather patterns, marked by a dry spell and sporadic rainfall coupled with low soil temperatures, have significantly impacted tea production in March.

Hemant Bangur, chairman of the Indian Tea Association (ITA), noted that empirical data suggest a 35-50 per cent decline in the March crop for North India compared to the previous year.

The Tea Research Association (TRA) also estimates a 35-40 per cent reduction in the crop in North Bengal for February and March. "Upper Assam is about 40 per cent down; in the rest of Assam, the shortage is around 20-25 per cent," said Joydeep Phukan, secretary of TRA.