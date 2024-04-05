Sensex (    %)
                             
Dry spell, sporadic rainfall take a toll on tea production in March

Compared to last March, the crop may be similar because the crop was lower last year as well

Tea, tea leaves
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Changing weather patterns, marked by a dry spell and sporadic rainfall coupled with low soil temperatures, have significantly impacted tea production in March.

Hemant Bangur, chairman of the Indian Tea Association (ITA), noted that empirical data suggest a 35-50 per cent decline in the March crop for North India compared to the previous year.

The Tea Research Association (TRA) also estimates a 35-40 per cent reduction in the crop in North Bengal for February and March. "Upper Assam is about 40 per cent down; in the rest of Assam, the shortage is around 20-25 per cent," said Joydeep Phukan, secretary of TRA.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

