E-commerce, quick commerce, 3PL: All hands on deck this festival season

The company had, earlier this year, launched its own logistics service, Valmo, but also relies on 3PL providers such as Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees to fulfil deliveries

Aryaman Gupta Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Ahead of the festival season this year, all hands are on deck as e-commerce firms are ramping up hiring for gig roles, third-party logistics (3PL) players are bolstering their infrastructure capabilities to ensure faster deliveries, and quick commerce companies are increasing their dark store networks to meet the anticipated demand.
Seasonal jobs are expected to increase by as much as 20 per cent this festival season, compared to last year, according to data from hiring portal Indeed.
E-commerce hiring push
E-commerce marketplace Meesho has enabled roughly 850,000 seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network, a

