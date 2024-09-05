E-commerce, quick commerce, 3PL: All hands on deck this festival season

Ahead of the festival season this year, all hands are on deck as e-commerce firms are ramping up hiring for gig roles, third-party logistics (3PL) players are bolstering their infrastructure capabilities to ensure faster deliveries, and quick commerce companies are increasing their dark store networks to meet the anticipated demand.

Seasonal jobs are expected to increase by as much as 20 per cent this festival season, compared to last year, according to data from hiring portal Indeed.

E-commerce hiring push

E-commerce marketplace Meesho has enabled roughly 850,000 seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network, a