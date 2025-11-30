Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / E2W sales stumble in November; Hero knocks Ola Electric out of top 4

E2W sales stumble in November; Hero knocks Ola Electric out of top 4

Once the market leader, Ola Electric saw registrations fall below the 10,000-a-month mark, down to 8,254 units, almost half of what it posted in October, according to Vahan data

Electric vehicle
premium

For the first time, the company has been pushed down to fifth place in the market-share rankings by Hero MotoCorp. Despite a slow start, Hero has overtaken Ola to take the fourth position behind only TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy, in which it holds a roughly 30 per cent stake.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

After record festival season sales in October, electric two-wheeler registrations skid 21 per cent to 110,761 units in November, even as a new phase of competition begins with global brands entering the market. They face stiff resistance from domestic players, who themselves are seeing rapid churn in their rankings. November registrations were also lower than the 116,437 vehicles registered in the same month last year.
 
Once the market leader, Ola Electric saw registrations fall below the 10,000-a-month mark, down to 8,254 units, almost half of what it posted in October, according to Vahan data. As a result, its market share
Topics : Industry News Auto sales Electric Vehicles Hero Ola
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon