E2W sales stumble in November; Hero knocks Ola Electric out of top 4

For the first time, the company has been pushed down to fifth place in the market-share rankings by Hero MotoCorp. Despite a slow start, Hero has overtaken Ola to take the fourth position behind only TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy, in which it holds a roughly 30 per cent stake.
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
After record festival season sales in October, electric two-wheeler registrations skid 21 per cent to 110,761 units in November, even as a new phase of competition begins with global brands entering the market. They face stiff resistance from domestic players, who themselves are seeing rapid churn in their rankings. November registrations were also lower than the 116,437 vehicles registered in the same month last year.
Once the market leader, Ola Electric saw registrations fall below the 10,000-a-month mark, down to 8,254 units, almost half of what it posted in October, according to Vahan data. As a result, its market share