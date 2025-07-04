Early festival season may trigger fresh wave of gig hiring in FY26

An early festival season, coupled with rising demand from quick commerce (qcom), ecommerce (ecom), and third-party logistics players, is expected to trigger a fresh wave of gig hiring in 2025-26 (FY26). The number of gig workers is projected to rise 19.1 per cent — from nearly 10 million in FY25 to 11.91 million this year — according to data from TeamLease Services.

Qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5-2 million roles, said Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO) of staffing at TeamLease. Logistics roles linked to ecom, which currently make