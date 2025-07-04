Friday, July 04, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Early festival season may trigger fresh wave of gig hiring in FY26

Early festival season may trigger fresh wave of gig hiring in FY26

Qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5-2 million roles, said Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO) of staffing at TeamLease

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d
premium

The hiring push extends beyond ground logistics. SkyeAir, a logistics firm that does deliveries via drones, said in the past 12 months, it deployed more than 200 gig workers, and plans to onboard approximately 1,000 (walkers) in FY26

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An early festival season, coupled with rising demand from quick commerce (qcom), ecommerce (ecom), and third-party logistics players, is expected to trigger a fresh wave of gig hiring in 2025-26 (FY26). The number of gig workers is projected to rise 19.1 per cent — from nearly 10 million in FY25 to 11.91 million this year — according to data from TeamLease Services.
 
Qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5-2 million roles, said Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO) of staffing at TeamLease. Logistics roles linked to ecom, which currently make
Topics : gig economy indian workers festive season
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon