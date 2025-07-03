Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amitabh Kant appointed to IndiGo's board as non-executive director

Amitabh Kant appointed to IndiGo's board as non-executive director

IndiGo appoints former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant to its Board as Non-Executive Director, leveraging his extensive experience in public policy and infrastructure development

Amitabh Kant, Deccan Conversations

IndiGo said it expects to leverage Kant’s experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international engagement as it expands its global network. (Photo: PTI)

Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, has appointed former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on its Board, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Kant, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1980 Kerala cadre, has held several senior positions in the Indian government. Most recently, he served as India’s G20 Sherpa during the country’s presidency. He played a key role in drafting the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration in September 2023.
 
Over a four-decade-long career, Kant also served as CEO of NITI Aayog for six years, where he led programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme and initiatives on mobility and sustainability. He has previously held board positions at the National Highways Authority of India and was a member of the National Statistical Commission. 
 
 
IndiGo said it expects to leverage Kant’s experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international engagement as it expands its global network. The airline is targeting international growth as part of its 2030 strategy. IndiGo is India's largest airline with more than 60 per cent share in the domestic passenger market.
 
Kant said, “In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce.”
 
Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors at IndiGo, said, “Mr. Kant’s administrative experience and leadership in delivering projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo, especially in its international expansion efforts.”

More From This Section

Nvidia

Nvidia set to become the world's most valuable company in history

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance's new loans increase 23% in Q1 FY26, AUM jumps 25%

reliance infrastructures rinfra

R-Infra, R-Power say no impact on biz after SBI's action against R-Com

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

Cooper Corp forms JV with Japan's Sinfonia Tech to manufacture LPG gensets

ONGC

ONGC to partner with Mitsui OSK Lines to build two ships to import ethane

Topics : Amitabh Kant IndiGo interglobe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon