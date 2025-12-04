East Asian hotel chains ramp up India market expansion plans

East Asian hotel brands are sharpening their focus on India, exploring possible partnerships for quality-driven expansion into major metro cities and leisure destinations, besides the prominent Tier-II and -III cities. From a few existing properties, Minor Hotels, Dusit International, Atmosphere Core, Banyan Tree, among other Japanese and Thai-based hotels, intend to take share from American and European hotel chains in India.

Tokyo-headquartered Seibu Prince Hotels and Resorts, which is currently present in Jaipur and Goa, sees India as a critically important market for achieving its vision to expand its global footprint to 250 hotels by 2035, with 150 of