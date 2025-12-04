Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / East Asian hotel chains ramp up India market expansion plans

East Asian hotel chains ramp up India market expansion plans

Targeting luxury and mid segments, companies to chip at US, European brands' market share

a
premium

Representative Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

East Asian hotel brands are sharpening their focus on India, exploring possible partnerships for quality-driven expansion into major metro cities and leisure destinations, besides the prominent Tier-II and -III cities.  From a few existing properties, Minor Hotels, Dusit International, Atmosphere Core, Banyan Tree, among other Japanese and Thai-based hotels, intend to take share from American and European hotel chains in India. 
Tokyo-headquartered Seibu Prince Hotels and Resorts, which is currently present in Jaipur and Goa, sees India as a critically important market for achieving its vision to expand its global footprint to 250 hotels by 2035, with 150 of
Topics : Industry News Hotel industry Hospitality industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon