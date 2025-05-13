Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ecom firms reduce visibility of Turkish brands amid India-Pak tensions

Ecom firms reduce visibility of Turkish brands amid India-Pak tensions

Flipkart Travel, Cleartrip suspend all flight, hotel and holiday package bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan

Chinese fast-fashion brand Shein, which was on Indian platforms, was banned by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in June 2020, following a spike in tensions with China

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

E-commerce (ecom) platforms in India are quietly reducing the visibility of Turkish brands, a move seen as aligning with the country's national interest and sovereignty, according to people familiar with the matter. The shift follows recent reports of closer diplomatic and military ties between Turkey and Pakistan after a flare-up in tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.
 
“Over the weekend, we decided to de-prioritise the visibility of Turkish brands on our platform,” said an executive at an online fashion retailer, who asked not to be named. “We are also evaluating whether to delist them entirely,” he added.
 
Topics : e-commerce market e-commerce companies

