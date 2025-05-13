Ecom firms reduce visibility of Turkish brands amid India-Pak tensions

E-commerce (ecom) platforms in India are quietly reducing the visibility of Turkish brands, a move seen as aligning with the country's national interest and sovereignty, according to people familiar with the matter. The shift follows recent reports of closer diplomatic and military ties between Turkey and Pakistan after a flare-up in tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“Over the weekend, we decided to de-prioritise the visibility of Turkish brands on our platform,” said an executive at an online fashion retailer, who asked not to be named. “We are also evaluating whether to delist them entirely,” he added.

Some of the