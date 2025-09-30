Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
E-commerce giants pass on ₹300 crore tax cuts to festival shoppers



Amazon and Flipkart channelled over Rs 300 crore in GST savings to festive shoppers as sellers adopted new tax rates, boosting demand for appliances and electronics

The tax cuts, which lowered levies on appliances by 10 percentage points, coincided with surging demand for premium products such as air conditioners and kitchen appliances during the crucial shopping season that drives annual e-commerce performance. | File Image

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

India’s two largest e-commerce platforms facilitated over Rs 300 crore in goods and services tax (GST) savings for customers during their ongoing festive sales, as sellers passed through benefits from September’s tax reforms across appliances and consumer goods. Amazon India enabled Rs 100 crore in savings, while rival Flipkart facilitated over Rs 200 crore. Both companies deployed technical infrastructure and seller training programmes to ensure compliance with reduced rates.
 
The tax cuts, which lowered levies on appliances by 10 percentage points, coincided with surging demand for premium products such as air conditioners and kitchen appliances during the crucial shopping season
