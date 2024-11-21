Business Standard
Emami MD & VC Harsha Vardhan Agarwal takes over as Ficci President

At the industry chamber's 97th annual convention in the national capital, he took over from Anish Shah

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd, on Thursday took over as Ficci President for 2024-2025.

At the industry chamber's 97th annual convention in the national capital, he took over from Anish Shah.

In a statement, Ficci said Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman of RPG Group, has been elevated to senior Vice-President of the chamber and Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, has joined the Ficci leadership as Vice-President.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal is a second-generation leader of the $ 3.1-billion diversified business conglomerate Emami Group.

With his extensive multi-functional knowledge and experience, Agarwal spearheads the FMCG business of the Group -- Emami Ltd as its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

 

Topics : FICCI Emami

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

