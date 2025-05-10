Energy assets in focus as India bolsters security amid border tensions

India has over the years fortified critical energy assets in its western states, industry officials said. The initiatives have included building military bases; providing air cover at Jamnagar, home to one of the world’s biggest refinery complexes, and offering central reserve police forces to guard refineries and chemical plants.

India has a string of key oil and natural gas assets along the west coast in Gujarat and Maharashtra, which supply over half of the country’s crude oil needs, account for 47 per cent of total crude processed, facilitate 55 per cent of crude oil imports, and provide for total oil