Home / Industry / News / Entry barriers for shipbuilding cluster bids likely to be lowered

Entry barriers for shipbuilding cluster bids likely to be lowered

Gujarat's Deendayal Port is one of the 12 ports owned by the central government

The government is aiming to build shipbuilding clusters all across the country, and the DPA tender was a litmus test of initial interest, the first official said.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

The Centre is likely to lower the number of entry barriers in tenders floated for shipbuilding clusters across major ports, a top government official told Business Standard. 
This comes after Gujarat’s Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), also known as the Kandla port, received only one bid for its 2,000 acre shipbuilding cluster — which the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways considered underwhelming. 
The DPA is one of the 12 ports owned by the Centre. 
“The tender would need to be looked at again and would need to be floated again after relevant changes, as the response from foreign shipbuilders has
Topics : central government Shipbuilding sector maritime sector

