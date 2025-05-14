Entry barriers for shipbuilding cluster bids likely to be lowered

The Centre is likely to lower the number of entry barriers in tenders floated for shipbuilding clusters across major ports, a top government official told Business Standard.

This comes after Gujarat’s Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), also known as the Kandla port, received only one bid for its 2,000 acre shipbuilding cluster — which the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways considered underwhelming.

The DPA is one of the 12 ports owned by the Centre.

“The tender would need to be looked at again and would need to be floated again after relevant changes, as the response from foreign shipbuilders has