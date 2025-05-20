Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Evolve or perish: Agentic AI set to disrupt software testing roles

The Indian IT sector currently has over 375,000 active professionals in testing and QA/QC functions across experience levels, according to data sourced from specialist staffing firm Xpheno

A lot of testing tools are slashing testing time, boosting coverage, and enabling real-time quality checks across development cycles

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic AI technologies are triggering a major shakeup in software testing, one of the most traditionally structured functions within the software development life cycle (SDLC).
 
With AI-driven automation increasingly replacing repetitive and rule-based testing tasks, quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) roles stand the risk of becoming obsolete if they do not evolve.
 
The Indian information technology (IT) sector currently has over 375,000 active professionals in testing and QA/QC functions across experience levels, according to data sourced from specialist staffing firm Xpheno.
 
This talent pool, however, has remained largely stagnant, with net growth of under
