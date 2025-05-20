Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abu Dhabi's G42 partners Mistral AI on next-gen AI for Global South

Abu Dhabi's G42 partners Mistral AI on next-gen AI for Global South

G42 and Mistral AI to collaborate on next-gen AI models, platforms and infrastructure for industrial applications across Europe, the Middle East and Global South

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 has partnered with France-based Mistral AI to co-develop next-generation AI platforms and infrastructure, and collaborate on AI model training and AI agents that will cater to industrial applications across Europe, the Middle East and the Global South, the two companies said.
 
“The collaboration will bring together G42’s operational scale and AI capabilities, via its various operating companies, including Core42 on AI infrastructure and Inception on AI platform and solutions development, with Mistral AI’s frontier research, solutions and products in open-weight large language models,” the two companies said in a joint statement. 
 
 
As part of this collaboration, Mistral AI and G42 will also explore opportunities to promote each other’s offerings in existing and new international markets, the companies said.
 
“Together with Mistral AI, we’re not just building technology, we’re laying the groundwork for a digitally interdependent future where trust and transparency are non-negotiable,” said Peng Xiao, group chief executive officer of G42.
 
As part of this agreement, Mistral AI will also explore opportunities to collaborate with Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) for the development of frontier foundation models, talent development and the translation of cutting-edge research into real-world AI solutions, as part of the collective efforts to support next-generation AI platforms and infrastructure, the companies said in their press release. 
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

