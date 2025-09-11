Export associations seek RBI relief to prevent fallout from tariffs

Major export associations on Thursday met senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking several relaxations in the wake of the US imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. Their demands included a moratorium on loan repayments, relaxation of non-performing asset (NPA) norms, and extensions on due dates without penalties, among other measures.

They also sought additional support from Indian banks through increased lending to the sector by creating a sub-category under priority sector lending (PSL) norms. Although exports are part of PSL, bank funding to the sector remains muted, they said. Additionally, exporters asked the central