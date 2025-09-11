Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Export associations seek RBI relief to prevent fallout from tariffs

Export associations seek RBI relief to prevent fallout from tariffs

They also sought additional support from Indian banks through increased lending to the sector by creating a sub-category under priority sector lending (PSL) norms

The US administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Major export associations on Thursday met senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking several relaxations in the wake of the US imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. Their demands included a moratorium on loan repayments, relaxation of non-performing asset (NPA) norms, and extensions on due dates without penalties, among other measures. 
They also sought additional support from Indian banks through increased lending to the sector by creating a sub-category under priority sector lending (PSL) norms. Although exports are part of PSL, bank funding to the sector remains muted, they said. Additionally, exporters asked the central
