Festival cheer: Gifting platforms unwrap 50% growth on quick commerce

India’s gifting market is unwrapping its biggest festival surge yet, with sales through quick commerce (qcom) channels jumping 40–50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The boom is being driven by instant deliveries, impulse shopping, and hyperlocal inventories that allow consumers to send gifts within minutes instead of days.

From cakes and curated hampers to flowers and chocolates, qcom is rewriting the rules of festival gifting.

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer of gifting company FNP, which is available on Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto, said, “We are seeing nearly 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth in qcom sales, with fresh flower bouquets, celebration hampers,