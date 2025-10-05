Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Festival cheer: Gifting platforms unwrap 50% growth on quick commerce

Festival cheer: Gifting platforms unwrap 50% growth on quick commerce

From cakes and curated hampers to flowers and chocolates, qcom is rewriting the rules of festival gifting

With the festival season around the corner, India Inc has turned on its gifting mode. Imaginative hampers are being packed and readied for dispatch to their most valued clients.
premium

Overall, as early performance indicators point to stronger growth, gifting platforms project overall festival sales to rise about 40-45 per cent over last year’s numbers.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s gifting market is unwrapping its biggest festival surge yet, with sales through quick commerce (qcom) channels jumping 40–50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The boom is being driven by instant deliveries, impulse shopping, and hyperlocal inventories that allow consumers to send gifts within minutes instead of days.
 
From cakes and curated hampers to flowers and chocolates, qcom is rewriting the rules of festival gifting.
 
Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer of gifting company FNP, which is available on Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto, said, “We are seeing nearly 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth in qcom sales, with fresh flower bouquets, celebration hampers,
Topics : festive season sale festive season gifts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon