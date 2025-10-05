Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Festival frenzy: Housing market sees room for growth after 3-quarter lull

Festival frenzy: Housing market sees room for growth after 3-quarter lull

Developers roll out slew of freebies, incentives to potential buyers

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Prachi PisalSanket Koul Mumbai/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

After three straight quarters of decline, India’s housing market is pinning hopes on the ongoing festival season to revive sales momentum.
 
While 2025 may still end with sales volumes below 2024 levels, developers believe the seasonally strong October-December quarter could narrow the gap, aided by stable interest rates, festive incentives, and resilient demand in the premium segment.
 
According to Anarock, housing sales in Q3 2025 dropped 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 97,080 units, even as total sales value rose 14 per cent to around ₹1.52 trillion, reflecting a shift towards higher-value homes. In Q1 and Q2 of 2025, sales
