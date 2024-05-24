Finance Ministry considers easier rules for CPSEs' entry to 'Ratna' club

The Union Finance Ministry is considering a revision to the entry regulations governing the Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna statuses for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), according to two senior government officials familiar with the matter.



The aim is to ease the entry of more state-owned companies into these categories.

“We're working on it,” said one official. "This is likely to be part of the first 100 days’ agenda of the next government. The relaxation of the norms may make more CPSEs eligible to join the Ratna categories.”

A query sent to the finance ministry in this connection remained unanswered