Business Standard
Finance Ministry considers easier rules for CPSEs' entry to 'Ratna' club

A second official said the Ratna status allows CPSEs to do hassle free business. "They don't have to come to the government for permission for every business decision," the official added

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

The Union Finance Ministry is considering a revision to the entry regulations governing the Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna statuses for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), according to two senior government officials familiar with the matter.

The aim is to ease the entry of more state-owned companies into these categories.

“We're working on it,” said one official. "This is likely to be part of the first 100 days’ agenda of the next government. The relaxation of the norms may make more CPSEs eligible to join the Ratna categories.”

A query sent to the finance ministry in this connection remained unanswered
First Published: May 24 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

